PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 2016 was a wild year in Philadelphia sports.

The Flyers found young talent, but lost their leader. The Phillies said goodbye to one of their all-time greats, again. The 76ers, without the brains behind it all, continued The Process.

And the Eagles took an eraser to Chip Kelly’s tenure.

Photos: Top 15 Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Collegiately is where the winning happened. Penn State won a football conference championship saving their coach. Temple also won their conference title in football, but they lost their coach.

And Villanova won the NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship over North Carolina on a buzzer beater that nearly broke Twitter.

15. We Are…Back

We’ll start with Penn State at the bottom of this list, because well, it’s a borderline Philadelphia sports story. But winning the Big Ten Championship, college football’s toughest conference, earns the Nittany Lions a spot on our list.

Entering his third season as Penn State head coach, Langhorne native James Franklin was on the hot seat. And after his team’s thumping to Michigan falling to 2-2, things didn’t look good. But then it happened. Penn State rallied to win nine straight games and finished the season 11-2, including a ridiculous comeback win over Ohio State at home.

In the B1G title game, they erased a 21-point deficit to beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. Franklin was chosen as the Sporting News coach of the year.

Celebration levels were at an all-time high last night 📶 #WeArehttps://t.co/cAnDblUXg3 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) December 4, 2016

At 11-2, Penn State was ranked No. 5 in the college football playoff rankings, but was controversially not chosen as one of the top four teams. Instead, they received a date with the nation’s second hottest team, USC, in the Rose Bowl.

14. The Voice

Merrill Reese has been the voice of the Philadelphia Eagles for 40 years now. Reese, 74, was inducted into the Eagles Hall Of Fame at halftime of the Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers on November 28th.

Related: All-Merrill Reese Team And His Top 10 Calls

The legendary play-by-play radio broadcaster has had an incredible career and is still as passionate about his Birds as ever.

13. Hakstol, Young Talent Rejuvenates Flyers

On May 18th, 2015 the Flyers went outside-the-box and hired Dave Hakstol to be their new head coach. One year later, after an impressive 42-27-14 regular season for the first-year coach and the emergence of defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (who had set a rookie defenseman record scoring a point in 15 straight games), the Flyers found themselves facing the No. 1 seeded Washington Capitals in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Flyers pushed the Caps to six games (one of which included a bracelet incident), but ultimately fell short. The franchise, however, with Hakstol, Gostisbehere, and general manager Ron Hextall to go along with the veterans established a bright future.

With the additions of two 19-year-old rookies in Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny and stellar play from Steve Mason, the Flyers went on a 10-game winning streak for the first time since 1985.

12. Rhule Rules The AAC, Leaves For Baylor

Temple fans experienced a roller-coaster ride of emotions in December, as Matt Rhule capped the greatest two-year stretch in Temple football history (20-7) with a dominant AAC Championship victory over Navy.

Temple coach Matt Rhule talks about an early season meeting after a rough start and what the players did to back it up. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LeBNVrdCnQ — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) December 3, 2016

Related: Matt Rhule’s Top 5 Moments At Temple

Just three days later, Baylor University announced Rhule as their new head coach. And a week later, Temple named Florida defensive coordinator Geoff Collins as Rhule’s successor.

11. Philly To Host 2017 NFL Draft

The first #NFLDraft was held in Philadelphia in 1936. 80 years later, it's coming back. pic.twitter.com/9UIdcL0z9A — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 1, 2016

Philadelphia was announced as the 2017 NFL Draft host city, as players will walk up the Art Museum steps when their name is called.

The 2017 @NFL draft is coming to Philly! Players will walk to Art Museum steps upon being selected. pic.twitter.com/AS2pHXSWIK — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 1, 2016

Ron Jaworski announced the city predicts to make $86 million in revenue for 2017 NFL draft weekend with 200,000 fans coming, 40 million viewers on TV, and 1,200 media members covering the event.

Originally, when the announcement was made, the Eagles did not own a first-round pick thanks to a trade they made to move up in the 2016 draft, to select quarterback Carson Wentz. More on that later.

10. Howie Roseman Gets First-Round Pick For Sam Bradford

After moving up in the 2016 draft to select Carson Wentz, re-signing Sam Bradford, and signing Chase Daniel, many folks were confused about the Eagles’ QB plan. Howie Roseman thought the plan — to have Daniel backup Bradford, and Wentz learn the position (and potentially be deactivated on game day) — was “really good.”

However, eight days before the start of the regular season and just days after Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending knee injury, Roseman dealt Bradford to Minnesota recouping a 2017 first-round pick. Needless to say, fans were thrilled with the deal.

9. AI Goes Into Hall Of Fame

.@alleniverson to his children: "Thanks for being my crutch and I love y'all so much." #16HoopClass https://t.co/k5RvmI29Of — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 10, 2016

Allen Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 9th and gave a speech only AI could give, in front of a large contingent of Sixers fans who made the trip (including myself).

Related: Sixers Fall To Lakers, 100-89, As Team Celebrates Allen Iverson’s Hall Of Fame Nod

8. Ryan Howard Says Goodbye

Ryan Howard played his final game as a Phillie on October 2nd. It was very emotional for the former NL MVP and World Series champion. The Phillies officially declined Howard’s 2017 club option in November, ending his remarkable 13-year-old tenure in Philadelphia.

Related: Ryan Howard’s Top 10 Moments

This week, Whistle Sports released a video where Howard is training as a free-agent, hoping to continue playing baseball.

7. ‘The Process’ Debuts

Joel "The Process" Embiid A video posted by @sportsradio94wip on Nov 21, 2016 at 4:10pm PST

Joel Embiid is everything Philadelphia dreams of in a superstar. Physically gifted, freakishly talented, uniquely skilled, an outgoing personality, and The Process as a nickname.

Embiid made his NBA debut on October 26th against the Thunder, scoring 20 points in 22 minutes. He was named NBA rookie of the month for October/November.

On December 18th against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid scored a career-high 33 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and two three’s.

For the season, Embiid is averaging a ridiculous 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game. Oh, and the 7’2 center is shooting 44.2-percent from three point range!

6. Sixers Draft Ben Simmons

With the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons. For months prior, we argued over Simmons from LSU and Duke’s Brandon Ingram. It was a no-brainer.

Related: Better Career: Ben Simmons Or Allen Iverson?

Simmons was the first college basketball player to average at least 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists per game since 1986. And although he injured his foot and has not yet played an NBA game, fans can’t wait to see him go to work with Embiid.

Related: Ben Simmons Calls NCAA ‘Messed Up’ In New Documentary

Last week, Simmons had his boot removed and began shooting free-throws.

5. From Chip To Doug

After firing Chip Kelly before the start of 2016, the Eagles hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach on January 18th. Many believed Jeffrey Lurie was trying to recreate the Andy Reid days, hiring a Reid disciple in Pederson. On June 30th, Pederson was ranked as the worst coach in the NFL.

Related: Doug Pederson: ‘Hey Are We Still 3-1? OK, Good’

The Eagles started 3-0, but since then have lost nine of their 11 games to fall to 5-9. Controversial game management decisions have caused fans and media to question Pederson’s ability as a head coach.

Related: Doug Pederson In Day-After Press Conference: “Not Everybody” Played Hard

4. Sam Hinke Resigns

On April 6th, 2016 one of Philadelphia sports’ most divisive figure, Sam Hinkie, stepped down as Sixers GM.

Related: Sam Hinkie: ‘Avoiding Media Out Of Respect For 76ers’

Hinkie famously stayed patient and acquired draft picks by losing games in a methodical plan (aka “tanking”) to rebuild the Sixers. Since then, it has been dubbed “The Process” (Joel Embiid’s nickname) and has spurred a massive debate in Philadelphia.

Related: Joel Embiid Pays Homage To Sam Hinkie On Instagram

Earlier in the season the Sixers brought in Jerry Colangelo to be the team’s chairman of basketball operations. The Sixers named Jerry’s son Bryan as their new president of basketball operations four days later and Jerry relinquished his duty as chairman.

Bryan Colangelo openly addressed the Sixers’ logjam at center over the summer, but the team has yet to make a move. Nerlens Noel expressed his displeasure for the crowded situation after the Sixers lost to the Lakers on December 17th.

3. Thanks For Hockey, Mr. Snider

Watch: Flyers Release 9-Minute Tribute Video For Ed Snider

Philadelphia lost its Patriarch of hockey, Ed Snider, on April 11th, 2016. Snider was 83-years-old.

Related: Ed Snider’s Impact Lives On In Youth Hockey Program

Snider brought hockey to Philadelphia in 1967 and his impact on Philly sports is indescribable.

2. Villanova Wins The Whole Thing

Kris Jenkins hit a shot to win the National Championship for the Villanova Wildcats…at the buzzer. Insane.

Related: Jay Wright At Parade: ‘Today, Philadelphia Is A Part Of Nova Nation!’

This season, Villanova is 11-0 and the No. 1 team in the country again.

Related: 10 Videos From Villanova’s Buzzer-Beating National Championship Win

1. Welcome To Philly, Carson

It all started when Howie Roseman re-resumed general manager duties as “executive vice president” for the Eagles, after the firing of Chip Kelly. Roseman went to work, Game Of Thrones style, getting rid of Kelly’s players — trading DeMarco Murray to the Titans to move up in the fourth round, trading Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins to move from No. 13 to No. 8, and finally giving up a slew of picks in a blockbuster deal to get from No. 8 to No. 2.

This was, presumably, all to get North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz, who has become a fan favorite in Philly. However, the Eagles are 5-9 and Alonso, Maxwell, and Murray have all had success in 2016 with their respective teams.

Related: Carson Wentz Reflects On First Nine NFL Games

Regardless, Eagles fans are hopeful that Roseman did what he needed to do to secure a franchise quarterback in Wentz, who has come back down to earth after an incredible start to the season.