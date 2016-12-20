Top 5 Reasons To Watch The Rose Bowl

December 20, 2016 12:01 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Penn State

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State. USC. January 2nd. Rose Bowl.

You could make the case, this game is more exciting than either of the college football playoff games.

Here’s why…

5. The History

 

Rose Bowl

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: A general view of the Rose Bowl at the start of of the the 95th Rose Bowl Game presented by Citi between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the USC Trojans on January 1, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

USC and Penn State are two of most storied college football programs in the country. USC’s program was established in 1888, winning 11 national championships. The Nittany Lions were established in 1887, winning two national championships and four Big Ten championships.

The Rose Bowl is called “The Granddaddy of Them All” because it is the oldest bowl game, first played in 1902, and played annually since 1916.

4. The Rematch

 

Mark Sanchez

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the USC Trojans celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at the 95th Rose Bowl Game presented by Citi on January 1, 2009 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

These two teams met in the Rose Bowl on January 1st, 2009 when USC (11-1) beat Penn State (11-1) 38-24.

USC was led by future Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll, future Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez and rookie back Joe McKnight, who was recently killed. Sanchez was 28-35, 413 yards, and 4 TD’s.

On defense, the Trojans had future NFL-ers Clay Matthews, Brian Cushing, Rey Maualuga, Malik Jackson, Jurrell Casey, Taylor Mays, and Nick Perry.

Penn State, led by the late Joe Paterno, had future NFL players as well: NaVorro Bowman, Aaron Maybin, A.Q. Shipley, Stefen Wisniewski, Devon Still, and Jared Odrick.

3. The Stars

 

PSU vs. USC

Saquon Barkley (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) and Adoree Jackson (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Both teams feature a future top NFL draft pick in Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley and Trojans corner Adoree’ Jackson.

Barkley, a 19-year-old 5’11”, 220-pound do-it-all running back, has 1,302 yards on the ground and 347 yards through the air with 19 combined touchdowns this season.

Jackson, a 21-year-old 5’11”, 185-pound corner, is a three-way player for USC. He has four interceptions this season, four return touchdowns, and a touchdown catch.

2. The Sanctions

 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: NCAA president Mark Emmert (R) speaks as Ed Ray, chairman of the NCAA's executive committee and Oregon State president looks on, during a press conference at the NCAA's headquarters to announce sanctions against Penn State University's football program on July 23, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sanctions are a result of a report that the university concealed allegations of child sexual abuse made against former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 of 48 counts related to sexual abuse of boys over a 15-year period. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In June of 2010, USC was hit with a two-year postseason ban, a loss of 30 scholarships, and forfeiting wins in which Reggie Bush participated in as an ineligable player.

In July of 2013, Penn State was hit with five years probation, a four-year postseason ban, vacating all of Joe Paterno’s wins, scholarship reductions, and a $60 million fine for the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal. However, in 2014, the NCAA rescinded the postseason ban, restored scholarships, and re-credited Penn State and Paterno with the wins.

Both programs have risen back to the top of college football in a short-time period.

1. The Implications

 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions holds up the Most Valuable Player trophy as he walks off the field after the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

This game could have major implications for the 2017 season. Penn State is 11-2 and ranked as the No. 5 team in the college football playoff rankings. USC is 9-3 and ranked No. 9.

The Trojans have won eight straight games, while the Nittany Lions have won nine in a row.

Both Penn State and USC are having success with young players, meaning both programs expect to return the majority of their starters next season hoping for a shot at the National Championship game.

USC is led by 44-year-old head coach Clay Helton, while PSU is led by 44-year-old head coach James Franklin.

