Top 5 Reasons To Watch The Rose Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State. USC. January 2nd. Rose Bowl.

You could make the case, this game is more exciting than either of the college football playoff games.

Here’s why…

5. The History

USC and Penn State are two of most storied college football programs in the country. USC’s program was established in 1888, winning 11 national championships. The Nittany Lions were established in 1887, winning two national championships and four Big Ten championships.

The Rose Bowl is called “The Granddaddy of Them All” because it is the oldest bowl game, first played in 1902, and played annually since 1916.

4. The Rematch

These two teams met in the Rose Bowl on January 1st, 2009 when USC (11-1) beat Penn State (11-1) 38-24.

USC was led by future Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll, future Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez and rookie back Joe McKnight, who was recently killed. Sanchez was 28-35, 413 yards, and 4 TD’s.

On defense, the Trojans had future NFL-ers Clay Matthews, Brian Cushing, Rey Maualuga, Malik Jackson, Jurrell Casey, Taylor Mays, and Nick Perry.

Penn State, led by the late Joe Paterno, had future NFL players as well: NaVorro Bowman, Aaron Maybin, A.Q. Shipley, Stefen Wisniewski, Devon Still, and Jared Odrick.

3. The Stars

Both teams feature a future top NFL draft pick in Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley and Trojans corner Adoree’ Jackson.

Barkley, a 19-year-old 5’11”, 220-pound do-it-all running back, has 1,302 yards on the ground and 347 yards through the air with 19 combined touchdowns this season.

Jackson, a 21-year-old 5’11”, 185-pound corner, is a three-way player for USC. He has four interceptions this season, four return touchdowns, and a touchdown catch.

2. The Sanctions

In June of 2010, USC was hit with a two-year postseason ban, a loss of 30 scholarships, and forfeiting wins in which Reggie Bush participated in as an ineligable player.

In July of 2013, Penn State was hit with five years probation, a four-year postseason ban, vacating all of Joe Paterno’s wins, scholarship reductions, and a $60 million fine for the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal. However, in 2014, the NCAA rescinded the postseason ban, restored scholarships, and re-credited Penn State and Paterno with the wins.

Both programs have risen back to the top of college football in a short-time period.

1. The Implications

This game could have major implications for the 2017 season. Penn State is 11-2 and ranked as the No. 5 team in the college football playoff rankings. USC is 9-3 and ranked No. 9.

The Trojans have won eight straight games, while the Nittany Lions have won nine in a row.

Both Penn State and USC are having success with young players, meaning both programs expect to return the majority of their starters next season hoping for a shot at the National Championship game.

USC is led by 44-year-old head coach Clay Helton, while PSU is led by 44-year-old head coach James Franklin.