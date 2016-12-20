The Philadelphia Pet Expo

December 20, 2016 2:00 PM

petexpo The Philadelphia Pet Expo

The Philadelphia Pet Expo – January 13 -15, 2017 at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA

This entertaining and educational show is fun for the whole family!   All your favorite pets will be there!

Check out familypetshows.com

The Family Pet Expo educates and entertains the public about the wonderful world of pets. They are family oriented events featuring many educational demonstrations and seminars, hands-on-petting opportunities, special attractions, pet adoptions, and entertaining exhibits. The Pet Expo also makes available an outstanding shopping venue of products and services pertaining to pets and children. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Up to five KYW Insiders will win a family four (4) pack of tickets to see this show.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Times

Friday 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

FRIDAY IS FAMILY NIGHT – CHILDREN 12 and under admitted FREE!

Saturday 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

