Study: Liberals Nearly 3-Times More Likely Than Conservatives To Block, Unfriend Someone Over Political Posts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Between the Change.org petition to disband the Electoral College and the anti-Trump protests that followed, the 2016 election was a stressful one to say the least.
A new study is now suggesting that liberals were more intolerant online than their conservative counterparts.
A survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 24 percent of Democrats say they blocked, unfriended or stopped following someone on social media after the election because of their political posts.
Meanwhile, only 9 percent of Republicans and independents say they eliminated someone from their “friends” group for the same reason.
Their research found that liberals are also less likely to admit when and why they de-friend someone compared to conservatives and moderates.
And if you’re wondering why cousin Jade isn’t at Christmas dinner this year, it may be that she changed her plans to avoid the potential political conflict.
According to PRRI’s report, 10 percent of Democrats and 2 percent of Republicans said they plan on spending less time with or are even planning to avoid certain family members because of their political views.