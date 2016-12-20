Study Finds Christmas Shopping Can Be As Stressful As Running Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you worried about finishing your Christmas shopping? You may have a good reason.

According to a study, Christmas shopping can be equally, if not more stressful than running a marathon.

“It’s overwhelming, especially with all the crowds everywhere,” said Rasheeda Pearson, while shopping with her family at Cherry Hill Mall.

“It’s nerve racking,” added Lucille Mannato of South Philly.

“You’re doing research and it’s like a part time job,” explained fellow shopper Urenia Rojas of Camden.

The report, conducted by eBay, found that heart rates tend to increase 33 percent while Christmas shopping, which is reportedly on par with the increase while running a marathon.

“Definitely! Christmas is the deadline, the end of the race,” said Pearson.

Rojas added, “You feel that strain in your toes, in your heels.”

“I’d rather run a marathon than come to the mall,” remarked Nicholas Renzi of South Philly.

Researchers analyzed 100 Londoners wearing devices that monitored their heart rates, blood volume pulses, skin temperatures, electrodermal activities and motions while shopping.

The report found that 60 percent of shoppers hit shopping fatigue just 32 minutes in, at which point their engagement and interest levels dropped.

A whopping 88 percent experienced tachycardia – which is when the heart races at over 100 bpm.

Renzi cited “traffic and waiting in line” as factors that add to a stressful experience, while another shopper said, “Everyone’s fighting for the same spot.”

Pearson didn’t mince words, either.

“It gets under my skin when people have someone hold their spot and then it’s like four or five extra people that jump into line.”

The topic of slow walkers also came up…

“They should give them tickets now. Texting and walking.”

“Why are you covering your face? Are you a slow walker ma’am,” Eyewitness News reporter Nicole Brewer asked.

“No, but I know people who are,” said Rojas. “I don’t want them to know how I feel about it.”

To make it a little easier on yourself, the study recommends shoppers practice “high intensity interval shopping,” short bursts of shopping that allow you to be more thoughtful about your gift buying.