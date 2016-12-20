Students At Southwark Elementary Perform For Mayor Kenney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Kenney checked-in on one of the city’s first community schools.
Students at Southwark Elementary played for Mayor Kenney in their new piano lab. Southwark is one of the city’s nine community schools, schools providing comprehensive after-school support services.
Natalie Gorodetzer is the school’s assistant principal and said they are just doing their part with the community for the students.
“We just had Wills Eye Hospital in, and students got free glasses,” she said. “Along with academics and health, we also have an art therapy program for students who are dealing with crisis in their lives.”
Partially funded by the soda tax, the mayor plans to roll out a second cohort of community schools next year. The mayor’s goal is 25 over the next four years.