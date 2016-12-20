Students At Southwark Elementary Perform For Mayor Kenney

December 20, 2016 3:16 PM By Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Kenney checked-in on one of the city’s first community schools.

Students at Southwark Elementary played for Mayor Kenney in their new piano lab. Southwark is one of the city’s nine community schools, schools providing comprehensive after-school support services.

Natalie Gorodetzer is the school’s assistant principal and said they are just doing their part with the community for the students.

“We just had Wills Eye Hospital in, and students got free glasses,” she said.  “Along with academics and health, we also have an art therapy program for students who are dealing with crisis in their lives.”

Partially funded by the soda tax, the mayor plans to roll out a second cohort of community schools next year. The mayor’s goal is 25 over the next four years.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia