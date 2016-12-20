Phillies Acquire Pitcher Clay Buchholz From Red Sox

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have acquired pitcher Clay Buchholz from the Boston Red Sox, the Phillies announced on Tuesday.

#Phillies have acquired RHP Clay Buchholz from Boston in exchange for minor league INF Josh Tobias. pic.twitter.com/EcNEtrlyr3 — Phillies (@Phillies) December 20, 2016

The Phillies will send 24-year-old minor-league second baseman Josh Tobias to Boston for Buchholz.

“We are excited to welcome Clay Buchholz to Philadelphia,” said Phillies GM Matt Klentak in a statement released by the team. “Clay had a very productive tenure with the Red Sox, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in a Phillies uniform. He is a welcome addition to our young starting rotation.”

Buchholz, 32, was 3-6 last season with a 5.86 ERA in just 66.0 innings of work and 10 starts, bouncing back and forth between the starting rotation and bullpen. He was very successful in the last two months of the season in 2016.

Clay Bucholz had a big finish (4-1, 3.02 in Aug/Sept) after ditching windup and pitching only out of the stretch — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) December 20, 2016

Buchholz is in the final year of his contract, set to make $13.5 million in 2017.

Tobias split last season between single-A Clearwater and single-A Lakewood and hit a combined .291 nine home runs and 69 RBI in 127 games.

“Considering what the Phillies have and considering that they’re not spending a ton of money this year — and I’m OK with that,” Joe DeCamara said on the 94WIP Midday Show. “They’re more gearing up for free-agency next year. Evaluate the current guys now. Find out who can play and who can’t and then once you determine what holes you gotta fill, go after major free-agency in those spots in 2017 and 2018. It makes sense.

“It’s obviously an upgrade for the Phils for the 2017 season. I like it.”

Listen: Matt Leon discusses the trade with CSN’s Corey Seidman: