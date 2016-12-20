Princeton University Reaches Deal With Feds Over ADA Concerns

December 20, 2016 1:11 PM By David Madden
David Madden, Princeton University

NEWARK, NJ (CBS) — The US Attorney for New Jersey has reached an agreement with Princeton University on how the school complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Neither side wants to talk about the accord, reached after a complaint was filed in 2014 by a student with mental health issues. The 10 page agreement does not reach a decision that anything was incorrectly done here, but the university agrees to make its accommodation policies more clear and provide additional training to staff.

In dueling printed statements, US Attorney Paul Fishman said the agreement allows disabled students to “move closer to achieving full equality and integration into places of higher education.”

Princeton Diversity Vice Provost Michele Minter maintains the school has worked for years to improve access for the disabled and the accord “focuses on better explaining what we are doing.”

 

