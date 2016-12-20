Photography Company Apologizes After Grinch No-Show At Neshaminy Mall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — World Wide Photography has apologized after parents claimed the Grinch stole part of their holiday.

Parents said they paid money for their kids to take pictures with the Grinch at the Neshaminy Mall, but when they arrived they were disappointed only to find Santa.

Many angry parents took to Facebook venting out about their disappointment in the Grinch’s absence.

They told CBS 3 they were never given any official notification from the mall and some paid in advance.

“I am looking straight ahead and I see Santa with all the kids and I said, ‘I don’t see the Grinch, the whole point that we came was to get our picture with the Grinch,” said Lisa Kots.

Kots paid nearly $40 in advance for a photo package

CBS 3 reached out to the photography company who replied with the following statement:

‘Thank you for contacting World Wide Photography, we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience, as we want to make everyone’s experience with Santa the best experience possible. We do not take this lightly as we have trained all of our staff on location to deal with all type of situations. I will be sure to log a formal complaint with the location manager so we are sure to improve the experience for customers at your location. Again we are terribly sorry for the experience you received and we are going to work hard on making sure the experience is improved. Please feel free to contact us if you have any more questions or concerns!’

Regarding refunds, a spokesperson said, “We are reaching out to customers that made a reservation through the end of the season.”

It’s remains unclear why the mall pulled the Grinch from the photo shoots.