Phillies With 5th Lowest Payroll In MLB Last Season

December 20, 2016 8:14 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After winning the World Series in 2008, the Philadelphia Phillies quickly became one of the largest spending franchises in Major League Baseball.

However, under their new regime with general manager Matt Klentak and president Andy MacPhail, the Phillies have been more selective with how they spend money.

In fact, the Phillies’ 2016 payroll was ranked 26th in MLB, according to the AP. Their payroll was just $103,112,427. The Milwaukee Brewers had baseball’s lowest payroll at $71.8 million, while the Los Angeles Dodgers had the highest payroll at $252.5 million.

Last week, the Phillies signed 24-year-old outfielder Odubel Herrera to a five-year deal worth $30.5 million.

