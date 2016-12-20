Obama Granting Clemency To Low Level Offenders May Hold Significant Local Impact

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Obama pardoned or reduced prison sentences for more than 230 low-level drug offenders this week, taking his total acts of clemency to more than the past 11 presidents combined.

President Obama has extended acts of clemency to 1,324 individuals; including more than 1,000 commuted sentences, majority in the last two years.

“That is really historic, and it does signify a reclaiming of the pardon power,” attorney Mark Osler helped find the Clemency Project at NYU.

He also represented Tyrone Trader, one of three non-violent drug offenders from our area who received a reduced sentence thanks to Obama.

“This grant means he won’t be spending the rest of his life in prison,” Osler said.

But thousands serving harsh sentences applied for clemency.

And Marissa Bluestien of the Innocence Project of Pennsylvania said Obama has been conservative in his use of the power given in light of mandatory drug sentencing.

“The mandatory minimum sentence is not an appropriate way to deal with criminal justice and crime.”

The White House indicated that the president will continue to review petitions until he leaves office.