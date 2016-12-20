News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | December 20

6am- Yesterday, Donald Trump formally secured the 270 electoral votes needed to become the 45th President of The United States despite the fact that a handful of electors went rogue.
6:15am- Turkish journalists are suggesting that exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen for the assassination of a Russia ambassador. The Poconos based Gulen was also blamed for this past summers coup attempt.
6:30am- What’s Trending: Camila Cabello is leaving Fifth Harmony; A Maryland teen shot a deer that broke into his home; A deer in Harlem will be cremated.
7am- Ed Turzanski from the Foreign Policy Research Institute joins the show to talk about the assassination in Turkey and the suspected terror attack in Berlin, Germany.
8am- Some onlookers reacted poorly in Pennsylvania after it was announced that all 20 electoral votes were going to Donald Trump.
8:15am- Comedian Jimmy Failla joins the show to discuss his new 1 hour special on Amazon Prime.
8:30am- What’s Trending: A new study shows that you’re more likely to break your iPhone when new iPhone is released; Samsung claims to know why their phones explode; Uber admits self driving cars don’t recognize bike lanes.