News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | December 20

December 20, 2016 8:57 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Berlin, Donald Trump, Ed Turzanski, Electoral College, Fifth Harmony, Jimmy Failla, Russia, Turkey

6am- Yesterday, Donald Trump formally secured the 270 electoral votes needed to become the 45th President of The United States despite the fact that a handful of electors went rogue.

6:15am- Turkish journalists are suggesting that exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen for the assassination of a Russia ambassador. The Poconos based Gulen was also blamed for this past summers coup attempt.

6:30am- What’s Trending: Camila Cabello is leaving Fifth Harmony; A Maryland teen shot a deer that broke into his home; A deer in Harlem will be cremated.

7am- Ed Turzanski from the Foreign Policy Research Institute joins the show to talk about the assassination in Turkey and the suspected terror attack in Berlin, Germany. 

8am- Some onlookers reacted poorly in Pennsylvania after it was announced that all 20 electoral votes were going to Donald Trump.

8:15am- Comedian Jimmy Failla joins the show to discuss his new 1 hour special on Amazon Prime.

8:30am- What’s Trending: A new study shows that you’re more likely to break your iPhone when new iPhone is released; Samsung claims to know why their phones explode; Uber admits self driving cars don’t recognize bike lanes.

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia