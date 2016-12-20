Neumann Hoops Nationally Ranked For First-Time Ever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Neumann University men’s basketball team is rolling and people have taken notice.

The Knights, who call Aston home, are off to an 8-0 start and this week Neumann is ranked for the first time in program history. Neumann comes in #23 in the new d3hoops.com poll.

“I think what it means for the program, it validates what we do and what we’ve done for the four years we’ve taken over,” Neumann head coach Jim Rullo tells KYW Newsradio. “I think it’s a testament to how the kids have bought in to our philosophy and how we go about our business day-to-day. It’s obviously pretty exciting, at the same time we understand that we still have a lot of basketball left in the second part of the season, but I think we’re on the right track.”

Listen to the entire interview with Neumann head coach Jim Rullo:

The Knights are averaging 99.5 points a game and shooting 54% from the field. Six players are averaging double-figures.

“I think we have a group that is very unselfish,” Rullo says about their offensive success “I think you have a group of individuals that, when their shot’s there, they’ll obviously take it, but at the same time we’re, I think, a pass-first group and it’s kind of a refreshing brand of basketball.”

Rullo says they know what having success and now a national ranking means on a night-to-night basis.

“You’re going to get the opposition’s best effort.”

Neumann doesn’t return to action until December 30th when the Knights host the University of Scranton.