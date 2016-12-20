Naked Suspect Arrested For Trying To Break Into Fla. Home

DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say a man was arrested after he tried to break into a home wearing nothing but his pants on his arms.
Dennis Carballo-Rios is facing charges of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief and burglary of an occupied residence.
Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies told Orlando television station WKMG that on Tuesday night the suspect broke a screen door, entered a front porch and tried to get into the Dunnellon, Florida home, wearing nothing but his pants draped over his arm.
Deputies say he tried to open the front door before walking away.
Deputies arrested him as he was running down the street naked.
