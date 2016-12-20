‘Blue Lives Matter Isn’t A Thing’: MTV Facing Backlash On Twitter For ‘2017 Resolutions For White Guys’ Video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — MTV is facing backlash on social media after releasing a video listing what sort of New Year’s resolutions white men should have.
The video, titled “2017 Resolutions For White Guys,” was posted on MTV News’ Twitter account Monday afternoon.
In it, several people of different genders, race and ethnicities spoke about some of the issues that they perceive white men to have.
“First off, try to recognize that America was never ‘great’ for anyone who wasn’t a white guy,” one woman said.
“Can we all just agree that Black Lives Matter isn’t the opposite of All Lives Matter? Black lives just matter, there’s not need to overcomplicate it,” another woman said.
One man added, “Also, Blue Lives Matter isn’t a thing.”
“We all love Beyonce, and yeah, she’s black, so of course she cares about black issues. I’m talking to you Fox News,” another man said, referring to the criticism Beyonce had over her Super Bowl halftime show performance.
The video, which has been shared thousands of times, drew some backlash on Twitter.