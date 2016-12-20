‘Blue Lives Matter Isn’t A Thing’: MTV Facing Backlash On Twitter For ‘2017 Resolutions For White Guys’ Video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — MTV is facing backlash on social media after releasing a video listing what sort of New Year’s resolutions white men should have.

The video, titled “2017 Resolutions For White Guys,” was posted on MTV News’ Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Hey, white guys: we came up for some New Year's Resolutions for you. pic.twitter.com/C9EeIY6wig — MTV News (@MTVNews) December 19, 2016

In it, several people of different genders, race and ethnicities spoke about some of the issues that they perceive white men to have.

“First off, try to recognize that America was never ‘great’ for anyone who wasn’t a white guy,” one woman said.

“Can we all just agree that Black Lives Matter isn’t the opposite of All Lives Matter? Black lives just matter, there’s not need to overcomplicate it,” another woman said.

One man added, “Also, Blue Lives Matter isn’t a thing.”

“We all love Beyonce, and yeah, she’s black, so of course she cares about black issues. I’m talking to you Fox News,” another man said, referring to the criticism Beyonce had over her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The video, which has been shared thousands of times, drew some backlash on Twitter.

.@MTVNews Yikes. This is a tad hypocritical, no? We could ALL do a little better. ALL of us. Nobody is exempt. — Toks Olagundoye 📎 (@ToksOlagundoye) December 19, 2016

@MTVNews If your goal was to change minds, take this video down, because you are doing the opposite of that. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) December 20, 2016

@MTVNews Judging a group of people by the color of their skin? There is a word for that, right? Oh wait, it's targeting whites, nevermind — Almeida (@alex98almeida) December 19, 2016

@MTVNews LMAO did a bunch of 35 year old interns just try to tell a group of people how to live their lives — (Not Clickbait!!) (@victoriagallo98) December 19, 2016

@MTVNews Stop your race bait videos. They're awful. MTV has gone way downhill and is just pushing a race vs race narrative. Sry4Mansplaining — Nosjax (@nosjaxlol) December 19, 2016

@MTVNews Ok ok, for real MTV this is in pretty bad taste… — Austin 🐳 (@AustinOnSocial) December 19, 2016

@MTVNews Do they realize that singling out white folk is just as racist as discriminating against any other race? pic.twitter.com/VE549gIuZ5 — Matthew Snedden (@Sadboiss) December 19, 2016