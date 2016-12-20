Judge Denies Chaka Fattah’s Request To Stay Out Of Prison While Appealing Conviction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Chaka Fattah lost his latest legal bid to stay out of prison on Tuesday.
A judge denied the former Pennsylvania Democratic congressman’s request to be a free man while he appeals his racketeering conviction.
Fattah was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for using government grants and charity money to cover his campaign and personal expenses.
Fattah has to report to prison on Jan. 25.
Fattah, who began his career in the Pennsylvania statehouse and entered Congress in 1995, lost the spring Democratic primary days before his trial began and resigned after his conviction in June. Former state Rep. Dwight Evans, a fellow Democrat, now holds his seat.
