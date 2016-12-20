Jim Schwartz Fires Back At Jalen Mills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jalen Mills played well on Sunday, except for one really, really bad play.
Mills let up a 34-yard touchdown to Ravens receiver Steve Smith with just 16 seconds left in the first half.
Except the seventh-round 22-year-old rookie corner didn’t put the blame on himself, but rather blamed the play call of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
“For sure it wasn’t the coverage I wanted,” Mill said. “But players play and coaches make calls and I have to make the play.”
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Schwartz fired back at Mills sarcastically saying he’s going to take the headset away from linebacker Jordan Hicks and give it to Mills so he can approve every play call.
That’s a point for Schwartz.