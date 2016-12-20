Report: Deadly Explosion Takes Place At Mexico City Fireworks Market

MEXICO CITY (CBS/CNN) — CBS News is reporting that a fireworks market in Mexico City exploded on Tuesday resulting in several deaths and injuries.
At least 29 people died Tuesday in an explosion at a fireworks market in the city of Tultepec, the governor of the State of Mexico, Eruviel Avila, told CNN. Three minors will be transferred to a hospital in Texas for treatment for their extreme burns, officials said. An additional 72 people were injured.
CBS News also reported that this is not the first time this market has dealt with explosions. In 2005, a fire took place there and started a chain of explosions.
Fireworks are traditionally used in Mexico to celebrate holidays like Christmas and New Year’s.
