Officials Investigate After Fire Burns At 2 Peddler’s Village Businesses

NEW HOPE (CBS) — Fortunately, Peddlers Village backs up directly to the local volunteer fire company and officials tell Eyewitness News that they were able to get the fire under control in just 20 minutes.

They aren’t the kind of lights that Peddlers Village is known for. Shoppers continued through the festive retail community as firefighters from across the area continued to secure two fire torn stores.

“I grew up in this area so Peddlers Village is a big thing for our family,” said Lauren Mirsky. That made this sight harder to stomach.

Crews were called around 6:30 p.m. for a fire that had taken over a single building that houses both the Nut Kettle and the St. Jude Shop.

“I was kind of scared that is was going to spread to lots of buildings,” said one girl who was at a dance class across the street as the fire was being contained. Fortunately, that was not the case an no one was injured.

Nearly two years ago, in January of 2015, a two-alarm fire heavily damaged a restaurant just several doors down. Earl’s has since opened back up and locals say they hope these businesses can achieve a similar recovery.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.