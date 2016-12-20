Ex-Christie Allies Seek New Trial, Say Jury Acted Improperly

December 20, 2016 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Bill Baroni, Bridgegate, Bridget Kelly, Christie

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former allies of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are seeking to have their convictions in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case thrown out.

Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly claim in court filings that jurors acted improperly.

They claim some, but not all, jurors deliberated on a day when the judge had ordered them not to deliberate while a legal issue was being resolved by attorneys.

Kelly is Christie’s former deputy chief of staff and Baroni is a top Christie appointee to the bridge authority. They were convicted in a plot to orchestrate traffic jams to punish a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie.

Christie wasn’t charged.

Kelly and Baroni also claim in court filings this week that the government failed to prove its case during the trial.

