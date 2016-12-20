Eagles Fans React To Lane Johnson’s ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ Tweet

December 20, 2016 2:57 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a simple tweet. In fact, it’s the official hashtag for the Eagles generating a little logo.

Except, the man doing the tweeting was Eagles right-tackle Lane Johnson, who carries baggage. Johnson returns on Thursday night against the Giants after serving a 10-game suspension for his second violation of the NFL’s PED policy.

The Eagles are 3-1 this season with Johnson, the team’s 2013 fourth-overall pick, on the field. Without Johnson, the Eagles are an abysmal 2-8.

So Eagles fans didn’t necessarily appreciate Johnson’s enthusiasm on Twitter and the responses were rather funny, in the form of GIFs. Here are some of the best:

 

