Raids Take Nearly $200K Worth Of Cocaine, Heroin Off Philly Streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The war on drugs and violence in Philadelphia’s East Division just came crashing through the doors of drug dealers and users in Kensington.

A three-day anti-violence initiative from December 14-16 netted an overwhelming amount of evidence from assault rifles to heroin, cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash.

In total, 170 adults and six juveniles were arrested and the drug and pill seizures were massive. “We seized $45,000 in cash, $226,000 worth of cocaine and heroin, everything from pills to marijuana,” said Chief Inspector Daniel MacDonald.

Police left no stone, no house, no street corner unturned in an area plagued with drug overdoses.

“The big takeaway here is this makes the bad guys keep their head down and it gives the community hope. That’s the best part about it,” said Captain Mike Cram.

Other three-day anti-violence initiatives like this have already taken place in North and West Philadelphia. Police tell us many of the suspects who were arrested in this sting were actually linked to gangs.