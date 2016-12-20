Former UPenn Professor Who Killed Wife Withdraws Request To Tap Into Retirement Account Upon Release

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBS) — A former University of Pennsylvania professor about to be released from prison after 10 years for killing his wife in their Upper Merion home asked a judge for permission to tap his retirement account, for living expenses. But while being cross-examined, he withdrew the request.

Through a video hookup from prison, 66-year-old Rafael Robb asked the judge to release $100,000 from his IRA, so he could move to Pittsburgh, get an apartment and a fresh start. He told the court, “I have nothing, no money whatsoever, and no source of income.”

In 2014, a civil jury verdict required Robb to pay $128 million to the estate of his wife, whom he bludgeoned to death in 2006. The assets were to go to their now grown daughter.

Plaintiff attorney Andrew Duffy, who represents the victim’s family says so far, they’ve received nothing.

“He wants to return to his quality of life, before he murdered his wife,” Duffy said. “We will fight him for every single penny for the rest of his life.’

During intensive cross-examination, Robb could not remember when or how much over $250,000 he transferred to his sister in Israel. Duffy shot back: “Was it before or after you slaughtered your wife?”

Then, Robb disclosed for the first time he had another bank account in France. Judge Thomas DelRicci asked Robb if he wanted to withdraw his petition. Robb consulted with his lawyer, and he withdrew the request for the $100,000.

Duffy says they are likely to file motions for sanctions against Robb, for concealing some of his assets that he was required to report to the court.

“If he’s caught lying under oath, that will affect his probation. and they know that.”

Robb previously tried to shield more than $3-million in retirement assets from his wife’s estate, but a judge denied that request under the Pennsylvania Slayer’s Act.

He’s appealing to Superior Court.