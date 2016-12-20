CBS 3 Toyfest Spreads Cheer To Children, Families Who Need It Most

December 20, 2016 11:21 PM By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under: CBS 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a day we look forward to every year, Toyfest!

This is 28 years in the making and it all comes down to this. All morning, noon and night, members of our CBS 3 family, sister stations, a few surprising guests and so many of you took part in a day of giving, so that children who need it most could receive something under the tree on Christmas morning.

One person even bought batteries to go with the toys. Talk about a thoughtful gift giver.

It’s said Christmas in the heart puts Christmas in the air and on Tuesday, in our CBS 3 parking lot, was a whirlwind of toys for so many girls and boys. That’s what Christmas is all about.

 

