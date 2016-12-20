Bucks County Home Health Aide Charged With Stealing Thousands From Elderly Patient

BUCKS COUNTY (CBS) — A Bucks County home health care aide has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly Warminster Township woman over a 13-month period.
Bucks County Assistant DA Kate Byrne said 47-year-old Lisa Ann Lehmann-Waters, a private-duty home health aide, used a debit card and wrote several checks to herself while working for a 78-year-old woman from March 2015 until April 2016.
“Close to $19,000 just from the ATM withdrawals alone,” Byrne said. “So it was a substantial theft and that coupled with unauthorized checks that were being written as well came to a total of about $56,000.”
Byrne said the victim’s family discovered the alleged thefts and contacted Warminster Township police to report the activity.
At the conclusion of a nearly eight-month investigation, Lehmann-Waters was arrested Tuesday and arraigned on identity theft and fraud charges.
She was committed to Bucks County Prison after failing to post 30,000 bail.
