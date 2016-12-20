Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

By Christina Dagnelli New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. Who you share it with is of utmost importance. But how you share it matters as well so you start off 2017 (and thus end 2016) on the proverbial right foot. So get out your dancing shoes, gear up your liver and check out Philly for this New Year’s Eve. Here are the top five bars having parties in Philadelphia to ring in 2017.

Union Trust

717 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA. 19106

(215) 627-5100

www.nyephilly.com 717 Chestnut St.Philadelphia, PA. 19106 Union Trust is only open now for main events, so this historic building can’t be enjoyed all year long. If you are looking to have a more decadent New Year’s this maybe the spot for you. Union Trust is an opulent 10,000 square feet of neoclassical wood floors, chandeliers, and floor to ceiling windows. The ticketed event costs $89 to start, and up to $199 for a VIP package. All tickets include entrance, party favors, music from a live DJ, a buffet and 6 hour open premium bar. The menu is to be announced, but in former years it included different stations (Asian, sandwich, cheese and dessert). This is a semi-formal event, and probably the best bang for your buck. Union Trust is open the longest, allows you to get in early, and is pretty darn decadent.

Rumor

1500 Samson St.

Philadelphia, PA. 19102

(215) 988-0777

www.rumorphilly.com 1500 Samson St.Philadelphia, PA. 19102(215) 988-0777 Rumor is generally considered classy, clean and upscale by most and is divided into two different rooms. This way you can enjoy different styles of music, which will vary. For NYE the party starts at 9pm and has a 5 hour premium open bar. Admission starts at $89 and includes the open bar, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. There are various other levels of VIP and amenities available whether you are looking for a private table, bottle service or a small hors d’oeuvres buffet (for Vault members only). If you aren’t a Vault member you will want to eat before you go if you aren’t upgrading.

Field House

1150 Filbert St.

Philadelphia, PA. 19107

(215) 629-1520

Field House is a popular sports bar and is a top pick for its location right in Center City. It has won numerous awards on the Philly Hotlist for food and its friendly staff. For NYE 2017 you will get to enjoy a Premium open bar from 9pm-2 AM, Party favors, champagne toast, DJ and a buffet of food for $79. The buffet includes something for everyone: Pizza, Pretzels, Salad, Meatball Sandwiches, Beef sliders and for vegans a "chicken" satay skewer and veggie tray.

Xfinity Live

1100 Patterson

Philadelphia, PA. 19148

(267) 443-6415

www.xfinitylive.com 1100 PattersonPhiladelphia, PA. 19148(267) 443-6415 If you can’t decide what type of party you want to attend, perhaps you would like to attend six different themed parties that range from Country fun to Sports lovers. Your ticket includes access to a buffet, a five-hour open bar premium drink package, access to all five bars/clubs and entertainment by Split Decision (other acts will be announced later). Xfinity Live is typically a very popular and well enjoyed New Year’s Eve bash in Philly so you will want to get your tickets early. The doors open at 9 p.m. and the party goes on until about 2 a.m. Tickets range based on the level and package you desire from $65 to $125. The higher the price the more additional amenities, which for example includes bottle service and private seating.