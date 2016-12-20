New Mexico Police Find Body Of Decapitated Man Who Had Genitals Removed Behind Walmart Store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS/AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they are seeking suspects connected with the death of a man whose decapitated and mutilated body was found behind a store on the city’s northeast side.

Police spokesman officer Fred Duran said at a Monday news conference that investigators have tentatively identified the victim as a 42-year-old man and they are trying to locate his family.

“The detectives, officers, (medical investigators) and everyone else that was at the scene, they’re the ones that are dealing with this investigation,” Duran told the Albuquerque Journal. “It’s tough. It’s not something that’s easy to see.”

KOAT-TV reports the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Clifford Miller of McAlester, Oklahoma. Police said the victim recently moved to New Mexico in the past few months.

JUST IN: #ABQ police name the person found dead behind a Walmart. They say his head and genitalia were removed. pic.twitter.com/XOiU5A1aAJ — Megan Cruz (@MeganKOAT) December 20, 2016

The body was found early Saturday behind a Walmart store. The man was nude and had his genitals removed.

Duran said authorities do not yet know how the body got behind the Walmart store.

“We don’t know the specifics of what happened or how the body got there,” Duran told the Albuquerque Journal. “We do know that the incident did not occur at the Wal-Mart. This seems like it was the end point of the contact between the person who did it and the victim.”

Duran said the cause of death isn’t yet known.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)