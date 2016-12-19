Morris Arboretum’s Holiday Garden Railway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stop look and listen, the Holiday Garden Railway is coming through!

In its 19th year at the Morris Arboretum, watch precious cargo being carried along the twinkling tracks and through magical tunnels on 15 different rail lines, each line passing a few stops you might recognize.

“A lot of the houses that are here, a lot of the buildings here are historic Philadelphia landmarks. From Betsy Ross’ House to the Art Museum, to the Water Works — there’s a lot of really cool historic Philadelphia buildings. All of the houses are made out of natural materials,” said Vince Marracco, the arboretum’s head horticulturist. “Basically it’s “G-scaled trains, which means “G” for garden and the box cars are about the size of a shoe box and we have 1600 feet of train track here. If scaled right, that’s about 7.5 miles of train track.”

Marracco says the attraction is for the kid in all of us.

“Everybody’s a kid at Garden Railway because it’s such a cool, magical place to be,” noted Marracco. “Who doesn’t love trains and who doesn’t love running around. If you’re 10 or 110, the Garden Railway is always fun.”

For the next two Friday nights, you can watch the trains come to life at night. The arboretum also has daytime hours.

For more information visit http://www.business-services.upenn.edu/arboretum/gardens_railway.shtml.