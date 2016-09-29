Study Looks At Relationship Between Vasectomies And Prostate Cancer

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Over the years there have been numerous studies looking at a potential link between a man having a vasectomy and developing prostate cancer later in life.

According to one of the largest studies to date reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology there is no association between vasectomy and prostate cancer.

Over 363,000 men had their records reviewed, and when those who had developed prostate cancer or died from the disease were studied, this was about 16,500 men, there was no link to vasectomy that could be shown to increase the risk.

What they were looking for was any sort of association and this association could not be found. As time goes on there will be future studies to look at these numbers.

One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.