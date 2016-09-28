Are Antibiotics Beneficial For Asthma Patients?

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– For many years it has been a reflex for physicians to provide antibiotics for people suffering from asthma. But several major studies have shown that adding antibiotics to standard treatment for asthma had no significant therapeutic benefit.

The latest report is from what is called the Azalea Randomized Clinical Trial. The medical world is getting the message. Treatment guidelines by the global initiative for asthma do not recommend routine antibiotic use for asthma exacerbations.

There is an important point to be made here.

These studies look at evidence and large numbers of cases and are an excellent guide but for individuals there may be reasons why this is required and it is quite possible an antibiotic will be helpful and actually add to a patient recovering quicker.