Study Examines Reasons Why Adolescents Commit Suicide

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Suicide is devastating and has a dramatic impact on an entire family. For the person committing suicide it is essential that interventions—hopefully lifestyle and psychological interventions be put in place before the tragedy occurs.

Part of preventing suicide is understanding why people are driven to this act. But there is very little research in children, according to a report in the Journal Pediatrics, there are different reasons at different stages of life.

Children and younger adolescents committed suicide for different reasons, and had different mental health diagnoses associated with increased risk of suicidality.

According to the study, reasons for suicide varied by developmental stage of the child one disturbing finding was that with a diagnosis of attention deficit disorder there was an increased risk of suicide in younger children between the ages of five to 11.

Depression was a more common cause in adolescents.