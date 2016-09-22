Trenton Nurse, Mother Of 2 Wins Cash-4-Life Lottery

TRENTON, N.J (CBS) – A Trenton mother of two is the latest multi-millionaire in New Jersey. She won the August 8th Cash-4-Life lottery drawing and was formally introduced today.

Dawn Jones says at first she couldn’t believe she had the winning numbers.

“Check the numbers, read me the numbers.’ So she’s reading the phone, and I’m holding the ticket. And I’m like, okay, I snatched the phone, I went and I’m sitting there, and I was having palpitations but didn’t know what they were, even though I’m a nurse,” she said, as she shared the news with her daughter.

Then she called a co-worker.

“I said I think I’m gonna call in Rich because there’s just too much going on.”

Jones is taking the $7 million cash payout. Her initial plan: pay off her college loans, and pay for her daughters upcoming college education. As for what’s next?

“We’re gonna do some traveling, Dubai, hahahaha, Hawaii, Africa, Grand Canyon.”

She is also consulting with two financial advisers.

“I plan on staying a multi-millionaire.”