Police: Shooting Rampage Gunman Was ‘Hell Bent On Hurting People’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police offered an update on their investigation into the deadly West Philadelphia shooting spree that left 2 officers and 3 innocent people hospitalized, while the suspect and another innocent bystander were killed.

Officials say the gunman was acting alone, but still many questions remain as to why he went on this rampage.

Police say Nicholas Glenn was carrying an envelope marked “doomed” and inside was a letter listing off his displeasure with his probation officer and police in general.

According to his family, the 25-year-old was a known West Philly drug dealer who disliked law enforcement. The family also tells Eyewitness News they tried to have him committed for a mental health evaluation and claim police said for that to happen, he would have had to hurt himself or others.

Police say Glenn had a lengthy criminal history.

Court records show he was accused in 2009 of a vicious gang rape. Charges were later dropped, according to a court docket.

The chaos began just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at 52nd and Sansom when Glenn fired 18 shots at a sergeant inside her patrol car, striking her 8 times in the arm and vest.

From there, Glenn fired 5 shots into a bar injuring 2 people. He then fired 14 shots into a nearby car, killing a 25-year-old woman and injuring another man.

Glenn shot one more officer during a shootout in an alley, before being killed by police.

Commissioner Richard Ross commended officers for their restraint during this pursuit and for not injuring any civilians.He said last night his officers were heroic.

“That was a horrific night. Police did an absolutely fantastic job; the restraint that they used during the foot pursuit down Sansom Street is nothing short then just miraculous.”

Ross says police recovered 3 magazines, and a bag containing 13-15 live rounds from Glenn’s body.

They also found more ammo at a residence where he was staying.

By Dan Wing and Joe Holden