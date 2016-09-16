Phila. Teachers Honored For Improving Constitutional Literacy In Classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the National Constitution Center along Independence Mall, three Philadelphia schools were rewarded for improving constitutional literacy in their classrooms.

The Center challenged educators to develop lesson plans to better explain how the Constitution was debated, drafted and signed, to enhance student learning. All told, it’s awarding $175,000 to a charter, public and private school.

Winning the first place award, First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School in Frankford.

First Philly teacher Liza Meiris says it’s important for students to have “critical thinking skills.”

“It’s important for them to analyze and come up with their own opinions in order to be an informed voter,” she said.

Constitution High School, with a plan proposed by teacher Carl Ackerman, won second place. Teacher Stephanie Demko took third place for Friends Select School.

National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen also took the wraps off a new Interactive app.

“This is going to transform constitutional education, and we hope it will also transform constitutional dialogue in america,” Rosen stated.

He says the app allows users to tap into the most current constitutional debates with leading scholars across the political and philosophical spectrum.