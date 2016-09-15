Museum Of The American Revolution Is Dedicated Ahead Of Spring Opening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new Museum of the American Revolution, near Independence National Historical Park, will be opening its doors in April, but a crowd gathered Thursday to dedicate the building and celebrate its outdoor plaza.

At the front edge of the plaza, five cannons from the Revolutionary period jut out, shaded by a Valley Forge Elm tree, which was dedicated in honor of philanthropist Gerry Lenfest, who contributed $50-million toward the museum’s $150-million campaign.

“There’s been no museum in the United States dedicated to the war that brought our independence. I think it is long overdue, and I can’t think of any more appropriate location for that museum than here in this founding city of the United States, Philadelphia.”

“We’ll be bringing artifacts in, probably the best collection of objects and artifacts from the revolution, since the time of the revolution,” says Museum President and CEO Michael Quinn.

On one of the plaza’s outside flanking walls, words from the Declaration of Independence are emblazoned in limestone. The site is paved in bluestone and brick reused from paving on the original site across from Carpenter’s Hall, within view of the entrance to where Ben Franklin lived.