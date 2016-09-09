When Courting PA Voters, Is Kaine Clinton’s Secret Weapon?

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Pennsylvania has gotten a lot of attention, recently, from both major party presidential candidates, but Democrat Hillary Clinton holds on to a comfortable lead in the polls. And she may have a secret weapon in her running mate.

Tim Kaine was a popular governor in Virginia, a purple state, trending blue, much like Pennsylvania. Kaine says the ability to appear non-partisan or bi-partisan, that helped him in Virginia, is an asset in crucial swing states.

“One of the reasons that Hillary picked me as her running mate is, I’ve got a track record at the local state and federal levels but I also have been a proud democrat who’s been willing to work with republicans to find common cause.”

Kaine says it’s especially important in this election, when many mainstream Republicans are unhappy with their candidate.

“You don’t have to bash republicans. You just have to focus on what Donald Trump’s words are and many republicans are uncomfortable and many are supporting Hillary Clinton for that reason.”

Nonetheless, polls have been tightening recently. Kaine says he expected it.

“We expect for them to be close, we plan for them to be close and we consider ourselves the underdog until we’re the winner.”