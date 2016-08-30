Philly School Of Contemporary Circus Looks To Inspire Tomorrow’s Artists

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The circus is coming to town! And it is looking for future circus talent, as an outgrowth of the recreational Philadelphia School of Circus Arts.

Back in 1793, the first circus that opened in the US, was in Philadelphia. In another first, the city is becoming home to the nation’s first higher education program in contemporary circus arts, called Circadium. Founder Shana Kennedy says the non-profit is creating a full-time, 3-year, professional training school to expose students to a full range of circus disciplines.

Nicole Burgio on trapeze on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art3 (Credit: Steve Tawa)

Nicole Burgio on trapeze on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art2 (Credit: Steve Tawa)

Nicole Burgio on trapeze on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Credit: Steve Tawa)

“We’re planning to have a very big impact on the city’s arts scene, in that we’ll have circus performers doing amazing in-depth, creative works.”

Nicole Burgio, who demonstrated trapeze and acrobatics, says the curriculum includes modern, representations beyond the traditional 3-ring formula.

“The classic, circus theme music (she hums the “Bohemian Sousa”), is i think, the picture that people paint…”

The new professional school will include coursework in Acrobatics, Aerials, like trapeze, juggling, physical theater, dance and choreography.

Circadium is sprouting from the Philadelphia School of Contemporary Circus on Greene Street in Germantown, which has been training adults and children in recreational circus arts for 15-years – stuff like how to do flips, work the trapeze, and juggle, just for fun and fitness.

Now, they say, it’s time for the next step – professional training. Circadium will open its first class in September, 2017.