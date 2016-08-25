Study Shows Employment Disparities Between Smokers And Nonsmokers

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every now and then there is a major study which is at the intersection of good health and the workplace. A report in JAMA Internal Medicine is one of those cases. The study found that unemployed smokers have a harder time finding work than job seekers who don’t smoke, and they earn less than nonsmokers when the do become employed.

The study did not look at why this is the case but the numbers were quite consistent. Nonsmokers who were not employed when they entered the study were 30% more likely than unemployed smokers to have found jobs a year later. Smokers who did find work earned an average of $5 less an hour than the nonsmokers who were reemployed during the study.

The Stanford scientists tried to consider all factors and eliminate variables like education, health status, and age.

The most important point: smokers were 24% less likely to find jobs over the 12-month period than nonsmokers. From a purely medical standpoint it is helpful for those of us who spend our days telling patients why it is important to stop smoking—it just doesn’t lead to cancer and heart disease, it may cost you a job or a better salary.