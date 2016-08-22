Best Positions To Put Your Baby To Bed

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sudden Infant Death Syndrome has been studied extensively and although it remains largely a mystery with numerous potential causes seen as contributing factors, there have been extensive studies looking at the best positions for the baby to be put to bed and the type of bedding recommended.

The most important point to remember is “back to sleep” putting baby on its back.

According to a report in the Journal Pediatrics, though most infants were initially placed on their backs to sleep during the first 6 months of life, nearly all had unsafe, loose items on their sleep surface. This is very important because loose items have been found to raise risk for sleep-related infant death, and according to the study 90% of infants had a loose item not approved by the American Academy of Pediatrics on their sleep surface.

In case you are wondering the Penn State researchers found the following common causes for concern: loose bedding, bumper pads, pillows, and stuffed animals.

There was another concern, while the majority of infants started out in a safe, approved sleep location, such as a crib, bassinet or playpen, 12% to 28% of infants were moved at least once during the night to a separate location. Most of the time, that second location was a non-approved sleep surface, such as an adult bed, sofa, car seat, co-sleeper or swing.