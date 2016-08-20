Isaac Seumalo Looks Like The Eagles’ Starting Left Guard

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Isaac Seumalo seems settled. It’s taken a game or two, but the third-round draft choice out of Oregon State said after his first NFL preseason start against Pittsburgh on Thursday night left him thinking far more positive about his role this season.

It’s a good sign as the Eagles near their season opener, hosting Cleveland on September 11, at Lincoln Financial Field. It looks as if Seumalo will replace Allen Barbre at left guard, sandwiched between left tackle Jason Peters and center Jason Kelce, with Brandon Brooks at right guard and Barbre moving over to right tackle, replacing Lane Johnson, who is awaiting his NFL 10-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

“I was thinking a lot less and playing faster,” Seumalo said. “There’s still a lot to work on and get better with, but it was definitely better than last week. I’ll take the criticism and there’s still a ton of work to improve on, but things are getting better.”

With 1:30 left in the first half, Seumalo made one mistake, when he was called for a holding penalty that wiped out a Sam Bradford-to-Darren Sproles 21-yard completion.

“I over shifted the guy, and that’s on me,” Seumalo admitted. “You have to know where the quarterback is. I’m kind of kicking my butt over it. It’s technique. When it comes to offensive line, it’s about knowing the details and knowing where the quarterback is, the depth of the pocket, and if on a man on the slide side. There’s a whole lot of things that go into it. It usually goes back to technique.”

Overall, though, Seumalo played far better than he did in his NFL preseason debut against Tampa Bay.

“There’s still too many much wasted movement, which are things that I can clean up,” Seumalo said. “There are always little things to work on. I know I was better than last week. I think mentally and physically, I’ll be ready, whatever they tell me.”

Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland stressed to Seumalo one thing about getting off the ball better, which he did against the Steelers.

“We threw the ball a lot, and in the NFL, you have to pass block a lot, and that’s something that I have to work on,” Seumalo said. “Run blocking is a little easier. I was able to get off the ball and working with guys like JP (Jason Peters) and Kelce, it makes it a lot easier.

“With pass blocking, it’s about balance. I need to find out where exactly I have to be and be better balanced. I think it’s also important when you have to lean and when you need to move your feet and stay back. My efficiency of movement is better.”

Kelce likes what he sees from Seumalo.

“You don’t want to give him too much, where all of a sudden he’s thinking about too much,” Kelce said. “[Seumalo] was drafted in the third round for a very good reason, he’s a good player. Let him go out there and play, and we’ll correct things after the game.

“You don’t try to make the situation more complicated where he has to be. With any rookie, when you think too much, it takes away from the abilities and the things you have gained that have got you to that point. You don’t want to take away from that. [Seumalo] is a very explosive player, with great feet and great hips, and all of a sudden, he’s thinking of something else. That’s not what you want.”

Kelce said the offensive line cohesion is getting better and the game against Indianapolis this Saturday will go a long way of improving it more.

“I think we’ll be fine,” Kelce said.