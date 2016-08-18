Philly Police Give Crime-Prevention Tips To Temple Students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in North Philadelphia have advice for Temple students, especially those living off-campus.

Temple students are arriving for the fall semester and they may need to develop some street smarts to go along with their book smarts. That’s why police in the 22nd District are beginning a series of weekly Thursday sessions to help students avoid becoming victims of crime.

Officer Eric Stiess says their number one thing they can do is: lock their car and house doors. And, he says, keep valuables out of plain sight to reduce the temptation for crimes of opportunity.

“When they come to Philadelphia they’re not used to inner-city living. It’s a different lifestyle. People come from all walks of life where it might be normal to leave their car doors unlocked, windows down in their house.”

He says students also need to be aware of their surroundings and that means looking up from their cell phones. Stiess says the less police have to track down theft and burglary cases, it frees them up to investigate more serious crime.