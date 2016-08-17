The Negative Effects Of Red Meat

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a new study from the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School it makes sense to eat more fruits and vegetables and avoid red meat. This is not groundbreaking stuff but the argument is compelling. Those who consumed more animal protein were more likely to die during a thirty year follow-up period.

The leading cause of death: cardiovascular disease. The risk was significantly increased if you added another high risk behavior like smoking, consuming too much alcohol, or being physically inactive. Changes in diet over time in the study showed a bigger effect of switching in plant protein for less healthy animal proteins. In case you are wondering, the most damaging foods were processed red meat of any variety. Once again, this is a well-designed study but it reinforces what we know.

There is a need to eat healthier whenever possible. It doesn’t happen all the time but we can make a difference little by little.